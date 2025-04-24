Shannon Sharpe reveals ESPN hiatus amid whirlwind allegations
By Matt Reed
It's been a wild serious of events that have gone down recently involving former NFL star Shannon Sharpe as he continues to seek out a new sports media deal that would make him one of the highest-paid in the industry.
The former Super Bowl champion and NFL Hall of Famer has now opted to step away from ESPN for the time being as his case has become more public recently with recordings being released on a daily basis.
"At this juncture I am electing to step aside temporarily from my ESPN duties," Sharpe said in a statement he issued Thursday.
Sharpe has been involved in serious allegations levied against him by his former OnlyFans girlfriend, who accused him of sexual assault stemming from encounters during late 2024 into early 2025.
The news comes as Sharpe was recently accused of choking a female coworker during his time at Fox Sports 1 when he worked alongside Skip Bayless on the hit show Undisputed. Both Sharpe and Bayless have since left the network and have been named in lawsuits against Fox Sports.
The host of popular podcast Club Shay Shay has been seeking a new media deal in excess of $100 million as his contract with Colin Cowherd's The Volume Sports is set to expire.
