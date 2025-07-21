Weekend Roundup: Scottie got hot, Trump wants change, BMF title stays put, and more
By Tyler Reed
Anyone who tells you Monday is their favorite day of the week is the purest definition of someone who could give you the "ick."
Yes, it's another glorious Monday morning. Makes me sick. The start of the week may seem rotten, but the best cure for the Monday blues is reliving an epic weekend.
Thankfully, we've got you covered with that. Strap in for another edition of the newsletter that has undoubtedly changed the course of history, at least once.
Here is the Weekend Roundup.
Scottie On Top
Hey everyone, look at me. I'm Scottie Scheffler, I'm one of the best golfers in the world, and my family loves me. This is sickening sarcasm for anyone keeping notes.
Scheffler returned to the mountaintop with his win in the Open Championship over the weekend. Nike was quick with their new ad showing Scheffler and his son enjoying a moment on the course. Is the world ready for Scheffler to become one of the greatest of all time?
Seeking Change
President Donald Trump made headlines for his desire to see the Washington Commanders and Cleveland Guardians change their names back to Redskins and Indians.
Guardians president Chris Antonetti quickly responded by basically saying the Guardians' name would not be going anywhere anytime soon.
Homecoming Spoiler
UFC veteran Dustin Poirier called it a career after his third bout with Max Holloway at UFC 318. However, the retirement tour would not end with a happy ending as Holloway finally avenged his two losses against Poirier.
In a fight that was hard to root against anyone involved, Holloway would retain his "BMF" title, continuing a hall of fame career.
Statement Made
Every player in the WNBA All-Star game made a statement with their warmup shirt of choice. A shirt that simply said "Pay us what you owe us" quickly spread across social media.
However, the weekend wasn't the all empowering message the league wanted to send. Kelsey Plum sent a message when she said that no player from Caitlin Clark's team took part in the meeting about the shirts prior to the game.
Plum's comments are the perfect conversation piece for social media to go absolutely bananas.
Put A Ring On It
The Philadelphia Eagles showed off their gorgeous Super Bowl LII rings over the weekend. The Eagles took down a Kansas City Chiefs team that many expected to win their third straight ring. However, it is the Eagles celebrating with new jewelry.
Shocking Departure
The NFLPA received some shocking news when CJ Tretter announced that he would be departing the union, as the league and the players' union find themselves at a crossroads.
The battle of billionaires vs. millionaires will never end. However, the millionaires are never going to pick up the dub. No matter who is in charge.
Emotional Celebration
The New York Mets celebrated one of the best ever to play for the franchise, David Wright, with his jersey retirement ceremony on Sunday.
It was an emotional day for the entire Mets fanbase, and unfortunately, they beat my Cincinnati Reds in the process. Moving on.
Lakers Get PG
The Los Angeles Lakers were not done adding to their roster over the weekend. Shams Charania reported that Marcus Smart agreed to a contract buyout from the Washington Wizards to join the Lakers.
Are the additions of Deandre Ayton and Smart enough for LeBron James to believe the team can make a postseason run? It probably shouldn't, but you never know.
Cold Move
Nothing has united this country together more than making fun of the CEO who was caught cheating at a Coldplay concert with his human resources executive.
Everyone has made a joke about the moment, but the Philadelphia Phillies may have topped everyone when their mascots reenacted the moment on the scoreboard at a game. Being clowned for cheating will always be acceptable.
Even SportsCenter got in on the action. Can someone get caught cheating at a Nickelback concert so we can have more viral moments, please? Something about looking at a photograph while making fun of a cheater would be gold.
Boo-yah!
On Saturday, Rich Eisen shared an emotional Instagram post to celebrate what would have been Stuart Scott's 60th birthday.
Eisen and Scott were once one of the best duos in SportsCenter history. Scott's legacy continues to grow every day thanks to the people who knew him best.
Time For Gifts
It appears to be gift season for NBA players. Dallas Mavericks guard Klay Thompson had to show off his new $300k watch that was given to him by his now official girlfriend, Megan Thee Stallion.
A gift that may not have been received well from Thompson, Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic received a horse head made out of his own shoes. Whoever made that gift needs to be on some sort of list. FBI, if you're reading, keep tabs.
Superhero Summer
The new Superman movie has given hope to all fans who were skeptical about rebooting the DC cinematic universe. It is a great movie, no matter what any dork may tell you otherwise.
Now, those of us who can enjoy a comic book movie made by multiple companies are gearing up for the release of "The Fantastic Four: First Steps", which is set to release this Thursday. I don't know about you, but I'm feeling fantastic already.
Getting That Taste
If you're a real Halloween sicko, then you know that I may or may not have dropped a "Hocus Pocus" reference at the beginning of the Roundup.
Halloween is my season, and the time that my soul feels the warmth cuddle of fear and candy. Kit-Kat is releasing their Vampire-shaped candy, that is already been seen in stores. Soon, the apple pumpkin candles will be rolling, and I will be eating every snack-sized candy in sight.
That's it for the Weekend Roundup. However, this week, I wanted to leave you with a song that can only make you smile.
"My Girl" by The Temptations is an irresistaible song, and one that I hope I have planted in your brain for the rest.
Meet back here for the Friday Roundup, ya'll!