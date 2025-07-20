UFC 318 results: Max Holloway spoils Dustin Poirier's retirement party
By Josh Sanchez
The Ultimate Fighting Championship wrapped up a celebratory weekend in the wee hours of the morning on Sunday with UFC 318 at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana.
It marked the final fight of fan-favorite Dustin Poirier's illustrious mixed martial arts career. Poirier faced off against former featherweight champion Max Holloway in the main event for the iconic BMF title.
Holloway came out aggressive and dropped Poirier in the first round, but Poirier was able to regain his wits and turn it into a brawl. Fans in attendance got everything they had anticipated.
MORE: Dana White claims UFC event at White House will be 'Sphere on steroids'
When it was all said and done, it was an entertaining slugfest, but Holloway was able to spoil Poirier's retirement party and came away with a unanimous decision win.
It was an incredible event from start to finish, with the main card featuring a massive upset from veteran Michael Johnson over rising star Daniel Zellhuber, along with a Fight of the Year candidate between Daniel Rodriguez and Kevin Holland, with D-Rod pulling off another big upset after survivng a late onslaught from Holland.
The night began with six consecutive finishes -- three knocks and three submissions -- on the preliminary card.
If you missed out on Saturday night's action, we have you covered.
The full results from the UFC 318 pay-per-view in New Orleans can be seen below.
UFC 318 results
- Max Holloway def. Dustin Poirier via unanimous decision (48-47, 49-46, 49-46)
- Paulo Costa def. Roman Kopylov via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)
- Daniel Rodriguez def. Kevin Holland via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
- Patricio Freire def. Dan Ige via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
- Michael Johnson def. Daniel Zellhuber via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
- Vinicius Oliveira def. Kyler Phillips via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
- Brendan Allen def. Marvin Vettori via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)
- Nikolay Veretennikov def. Francisco Prado via split decision (28-29, 29-28, 29-28)
- Ateba Gautier def. Robert Valentin via TKO (strikes) – Round 1, 1:10
- Islam Dulatov def. Adam Fugitt via knockout (punches) – Round 1, 4:06
- Jimmy Crute def. Marcin Prachnio via submission (armbar) – Round 1, 4:42
- Ryan Spann def. Lukasz Brzeski via submission (guillotine choke) – Round 1, 2:47
- Brunno Ferreira def. Jackson McVey via submission (armbar) – Round 1, 3:35
- Carli Judice def. Nicolle Caliari via TKO (knee, punches) – Round 3, 1:30
