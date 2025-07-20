Controversial JC Tretter resigns from NFLPA in shocking move
By Tyler Reed
The NFLPA executive director's position is one of the top subjects heading into the 2025 NFL season, and former NFLPA president JC Tretter has made a massive announcement that will change the future of the union.
On Sunday, Tretter told CBS Sports that he will not be a candidate for the executive director's position, nor will he hold any other position in the union.
RELATED: Donald Trump demands Washington Commanders 'immediately' restore old name
Tretter announced that he would be resigning from his position with the NFLPA. The former NFL center has held the position of chief strategy officer for the NFLPA since last October. However, that will no longer be the case.
"So, the short bullet points are: I have no interest in being [executive director]. I have no interest in being considered; I've let the executive committee know that. I'm also going to leave the NFLPA in the coming days because I don't have anything left to give the organization. I want to get my story out there, and I don't want it to look like this was sour grapes or I didn't get the job and I wanted the job. All I want to do is tell my story and then go be with my family," Tretter told CBS Sports' Jonathan Jones.
When it was announced that Tretter would be a candidate for the executive director role over the weekend, NFL veteran Will Compton posted a scathing message on his social media about the potential of Tretter being involved.
It appears the NFLPA has a mess on its hands.
GET MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead by subscribing to TBL YouTube channel
NFL: Philadelphia Eagles unveil epic Super Bowl 59 rings with hidden wings
MMA: UFC 318 results: Max Holloway spoils Dustin Poirier's retirement party
SPORTS MEDIA: Rich Eisen shares emotional Instagram post celebrating late friend Stuart Scott
WNBA: Players make strong statement during All-Star Game pre-game warm-ups amid CBA drama
VIRAL: Caitlin Clark goes viral for jacked physique at WNBA 3-Point Contest