Rich Eisen shares emotional Instagram post celebrating late friend Stuart Scott
By Tyler Reed
If you want to go down a fun rabbit hole, ask a millennial about how great "SportsCenter" was when they were growing up.
The show has long been a sports fan's one-stop shop for catching up on everything they may have missed on any given sports day.
Everyone had their favorite SC duos. Like for instance, Randy Scott and Gary Striewski are currently the team that gives everyone that nostalgia feel, when the broadcasters on the show brought more than just the news in sports to their viewers.
However, one of the most dominant SC duos of all time was Rich Eisen and Stuart Scott. Both have become titans in the sports media realm. Unfortunately, we lost Scott back in 2015 after a long bout with cancer.
On Saturday, Eisen posted an emotional post on his Instagram, celebrating what would have been Scott's 60th birthday.
"Remembering my dear friend Stuart Scott on what would have been his 60th today. Big ups, as he would say, for his heavenly birthday," wrote Eisen in his caption.
It's been over ten years since Scott's passing, yet his legacy is as strong today as it has ever been. We have just one thing to say to Eisen about this post: This is cooler than the other side of the pillow.
