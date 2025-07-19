MLB mascots, broadcasters spoof viral Coldplay concert 'kiss cam' clip
On the same day it was reported Astronmer CEO Andy Byron and Kristin Cabot, the company's Chief Human Resources Officer, were placed on leave by the software company, Major League Baseball enjoyed a few laughs at their expense.
Byron and Cabot were shown during a "kiss cam" moment at a Coldplay concert at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts on Wednesday. The video quickly went viral as both parties were alleged to be engaging in an office affair. By Friday morning, the video was the subject of a joke on ESPN's SportsCenter.
MORE: MLB All-Star Game ratings are in — and John Smoltz has an idea to improve them
Friday night saw Chris Martin — the Texas Rangers pitcher, not the Coldplay singer — get into a game against the Detroit Tigers. Tigers broadcaster Jason Benetti did not miss a beat.
"CEOs beware: Chris Martin is here out of the Rangers bullpen," he said on the FanDuel Sports Network Detroit broadcast of the Tigers-Rangers game.
Even a couple of major league mascots got in on the fun. Both D. Baxter The Bobcat (the Arizona Diamondbacks' mascot) and the Phillie Phanatic (the Philadelphia Phillies' mascot) were "caught" in compromising positions Friday:
The 15 seconds of fame for Byron, Cabot, and Astronomer might have included plenty of personal and professional fallout behind the scenes. Publicly at least, the past few days have given us plenty to laugh about.
