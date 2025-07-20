Lakers fans discuss Marcus Smart’s potential impact after big reveal
The Los Angeles Lakers have been working this summer to put the necessary pieces around LeBron James and Luka Doncic. While the King's potential departure has been discussed, the player profiles that LA is chasing remain the same.
Having acquired a starting center in Deandre Ayton and a long-range shooting threat in Jake LaRavia, the team has been looking to beef up on defense. And it seems they'll be landing a DPOY for that role. Shams Charania announced that he'll sign for the Lakers following his contract buyout.
After it was effectively announced, the news went viral on Reddit. And Lakers fans were discussing what they thought of the signing.
"No catastrophic injury, he's only 31, and his game is based around being smart and tenacious. I see a return to form. I'm super psyched," one fan wrote.
"He’s a good playmaker too. Underrated one. That'll help this team," a second fan claimed. "“For that price he is a f***ing steal," a third fan wrote.
“If he can still play D like that, that’s huge for both Bron and Luka," another fan said. "He tends to rise to the occasion on good teams," a fifth fan said.
As a former DPOY, Smart could be the perfect piece to put alongside Luka in a backcourt. He also has three-point shooting prowess, although he has only managed to play 54 games in the past two seasons. This could be a huge hit or huge miss for the Lakers, it's too early to tell.
