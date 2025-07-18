SportsCenter trolls viral Coldplay kiss cam mishap by Astronomer CEO Andy Byron
By Josh Sanchez
There aren't many people who would have predicted that Coldplay would be a top trending topic in 2025, but the internet is unpredictable. And in an age where any and every moment can be caught on camera, you never know what will go viral.
Unfortunately for Astronomer CEO Andy Byron, it was him.
Byron and his head of HR, Kristin Cabot, were caught canoodling during a kiss cam moment at the concert and the video quickly went viral with allegations of an affair.
Not only did the moment become a meme, it became fodder for a joke for ESPN SportsCenter AM anchors Gary Striewski and Randy Scott on Friday morning.
During the show's cold open, the duo re-enacted the incident before leading into a segment by saying, “Uh, it’s time to ‘Kiss It Goodbye.’ Baseball’s probably not the only thing you could say that about recently.”
Brilliantly played.
Let's just hope Andy Byron wasn't watching SportsCenter AM, because that man has gone through enough the past few days -- including sitting through a Coldplay concert.
If there is any good news for Mr. Byron, it's that things can only go up from here.
