Cleveland Guardians president responds to Donald Trump's demands to change name

The Cleveland Guardians respond to President Donald Trump's recent demand that the team revert to their old name.

By Tyler Reed

A ball cap sports the Cleveland Guardians logo in the third inning of the MLB Inter-league game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Cleveland Guardians at Great American Ball Park in downtown Cincinnati.
A ball cap sports the Cleveland Guardians logo in the third inning of the MLB Inter-league game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Cleveland Guardians at Great American Ball Park in downtown Cincinnati. / Sam Greene / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Before the start of the 2022 MLB season, Cleveland's franchise felt the time had come to change the name of the team from Indians to Guardians.

The move was made during a time in our country when the conversation on Native American mascots was taking center stage.

The Guardians were not the only franchise to make a name change; the Washington Commanders went from the Redskins, to the Football Team, before ultimately landing on the Commanders nickname.

The name changes ruffled a few feathers, and apparently, President Donald Trump is ready for the teams to go back to their old names.

In a post on his Truth Social account, Trump said the Commanders and Guardians should change their names back immediately. The President even stated that "Our great Indian people, in massive numbers, want this to happen. Their heritage and prestige is systematically being taken away from them."

Briefly after Trump's comments, Guardians president Chris Antonetti responded,

Antonetti stated that the franchise has had the opportunity to build on the Guardians' name these last few years, and that even though some may be disappointed in the name change, the organization is excited about the future of the Guardians brand.

So, it seems the Guardians have no interest in becoming the Indians once again, and the Commanders becoming the Redskins once again seems like a very slim chance as well.

