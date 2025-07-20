Cleveland Guardians president responds to Donald Trump's demands to change name
By Tyler Reed
Before the start of the 2022 MLB season, Cleveland's franchise felt the time had come to change the name of the team from Indians to Guardians.
The move was made during a time in our country when the conversation on Native American mascots was taking center stage.
RELATED: David Wright's wife Molly presents Mets HOF jacket at emotional jersey retirement
The Guardians were not the only franchise to make a name change; the Washington Commanders went from the Redskins, to the Football Team, before ultimately landing on the Commanders nickname.
The name changes ruffled a few feathers, and apparently, President Donald Trump is ready for the teams to go back to their old names.
In a post on his Truth Social account, Trump said the Commanders and Guardians should change their names back immediately. The President even stated that "Our great Indian people, in massive numbers, want this to happen. Their heritage and prestige is systematically being taken away from them."
Briefly after Trump's comments, Guardians president Chris Antonetti responded,
Antonetti stated that the franchise has had the opportunity to build on the Guardians' name these last few years, and that even though some may be disappointed in the name change, the organization is excited about the future of the Guardians brand.
So, it seems the Guardians have no interest in becoming the Indians once again, and the Commanders becoming the Redskins once again seems like a very slim chance as well.
GET MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead by subscribing to TBL YouTube channel
NFL: Philadelphia Eagles unveil epic Super Bowl 59 rings with hidden wings
MMA: UFC 318 results: Max Holloway spoils Dustin Poirier's retirement party
SPORTS MEDIA: Rich Eisen shares emotional Instagram post celebrating late friend Stuart Scott
WNBA: Players make strong statement during All-Star Game pre-game warm-ups amid CBA drama
VIRAL: Caitlin Clark goes viral for jacked physique at WNBA 3-Point Contest