Nikola Jokic receives wild ‘horse head’ gift in China
If there's one thing basketball fans have learned about Nikola Jokic, it's that the man loves horses. He's won a championship, a Finals MVP, and three MVPs, already making his way onto all-time Top 20 lists.
However, as people have pointed out, he didn't look half as happy when he achieved all those things as he does in viral videos of him watching horse racing. And while everyone who follows the league knows this, no one has acted upon this information like one Chinese fan.
While on tour in China, Jokic has received a gift that signifies his love for horses as well as his basketball achievements, while also being a Godfather reference.
A fan gifted Jokic a horse's head that's made out of his signature shoes from the Chinese brand 361. In The Godfather, a horse's head was sent as a threat, but this gift is a token of deep appreciation and a celebration of the big man's greatness. It's hard to put something like this into words.
For his part, the Denver Nuggets star seemed happy to get the gift. He was seen thanking the fan and also referred to the head as 'really cool.' A gift like this can go either way in terms of how it lands, but Jokic seems happy to have received it.
Denver has retooled around Jokic this offseason in a bid to capitalize further on having the best player in the world playing for them. It may be all horses and beer for Nikola in the offseason, but he's sure to be locked in by the time the 2025-26 NBA season tips off.
