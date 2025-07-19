Philadelphia Eagles unveil epic Super Bowl 59 rings with hidden wings
By Josh Sanchez
The Philadelphia Eagles enter the 2025 NFL season as defending Super Bowl champions and will report to training camp on Tuesday, July 22, as they prepare the championship defense.
Philly opens its 2025 campaign on Thursday, September 4, against the division rival Dallas Cowboys, but first, the team showed off its new bling.
The Eagles held a special event to unveil the second Super Bowl ring in franchise history, and they are incredible.
MORE: Eagles' Nick Sirianni rips Jalen Hurts critics after ESPN NFL poll
Philadelphia showed off the rings with a video unveiling hidden wings to represent the team's helmet, along with each player's signature and the score from their win over the Kansas City Chiefs.
Other details include:
- 40 diamonds in "WORLD CHAMPIONS" which stand for the 40 points scored by the team in Super Bowl LIX.
- 10 diamonds in the Super Bowl LIX logo to signify the team's franchise-record 10-game winning streak in the regular season.
- 18 green stones to honor the team's NFL-record-tying 18 combined victories in the regular season and playoffs.
- A Brazilian flag engraved inside to honor the team's opener in Sao Paulo.
- Nick Sirianni's mantra "TOUGH, DETAILED, TOGETHER."
- The number "145" for the NFL record of most points scored in a playoff run on the team's way to a Super Bowl LIX win.
With each player's name and signature custom-engraved in the ring, it's a special memoir to make sure they will never forget their magical run.
GET MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead by subscribing to TBL YouTube channel
NFL: Pittsburgh Steelers cave with massive $123 million extension for star pass rusher TJ Watt
MLB: MLB All-Star Game ratings are in — and John Smoltz has an idea to improve them
NBA: Portland Trail Blazers reunite with former franchise All-Star Damian Lillard
WNBA: Paige Bueckers confirms long-rumored relationship with UConn star Azzi Fudd
VIRAL: Golf commentators share laugh after mysterious fart during Scottie Scheffler shot at The Open Championship