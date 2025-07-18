NBA fans react to Megan Thee Stallion’s $300K gift to Klay Thompson
Klay Thompson has enough bling to last a lifetime. As he's often reminded fans, he's got four NBA championship rings to his name. The Dallas Mavericks man has enjoyed a wildly successful career, and things are going incredibly well for him off the court, too.
The Warriors legend recently went Instagram official with his new lady, none other than rap superstar Megan Thee Stallion. Fans couldn't believe that the two are dating, but not only is it true, it seems that she's adding to Thompson's accessory collection in style.
Thompson was being interviewed at the Pete & Thomas Charity Gala in New York when the reporters complimented him on the nice watch he was wearing.
"Thank you, brother," Klay said. "Megan kinda gifted me this... Yeah, what a sweet lady!"
The watch in question is a $300,000 Audemars Piguet Royal Oak, and NBA fans had a lot to say after this video went viral on X.
"He actually winning omg," one fan wrote. "Imagine being worth millions of dollars by yourself, and your lady gifting you $300K watches. Almost enough to make me hate Klay," another said.
"If these two take things to the next level.. I want a personalized documentary of Megan celebrity lifestyle," a third fan said.
"Nothing like that fresh love love," wrote a fourth fan. "Klay is really just out there living his best life, you love to see it," claimed a fifth.
The relationship seems to be going well, if the gift is anything to go by. Thompson has an interesting season with the Mavericks coming up too, the team will be looking to contend for a championship next season.
