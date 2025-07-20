WNBA players make strong statement during All-Star Game warm-ups amid CBA drama
By Josh Sanchez
WNBA players did not hold back ahead of the All-Star Game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis on Saturday night.
During pre-game warmups, players took off their warm-up jackets on the court to unveil t-shirts with a secret message to the league amid ongoing collective bargaining drama.
Players and the league met for CBA negotiations this week, but there was no progress made.
The t-shirts during warm-ups had a clear message.
The shirts had social media buzzing.
The message, "Pay us what you us," was heard loud and clear. Even reigning Rookie of the Year Caitlin Clark joined in on the protest.
With interest and league popularity at an all-time high, players are hoping to see pay raises and more benefits when the new CBA is agreed on.
But, for now, they're suiting up and ready to put on a show for the Indianapolis crowd.
The 2025 WNBA All-Star Game tips off at 8:30 p.m. ET on ABC.
