WNBA players make strong statement during All-Star Game warm-ups amid CBA drama

The WNBA All-Star Game warm-ups came with a special twist after players made a strong statement on their t-shirts amid the league's CBA drama.

By Josh Sanchez

Indiana Fever's Aliyah Boston warms up ahead of the WNBA All-Star Game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis
Indiana Fever's Aliyah Boston warms up ahead of the WNBA All-Star Game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis / Grace Smith/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
WNBA players did not hold back ahead of the All-Star Game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis on Saturday night.

During pre-game warmups, players took off their warm-up jackets on the court to unveil t-shirts with a secret message to the league amid ongoing collective bargaining drama.

Players and the league met for CBA negotiations this week, but there was no progress made.

The t-shirts during warm-ups had a clear message.

The shirts had social media buzzing.

The message, "Pay us what you us," was heard loud and clear. Even reigning Rookie of the Year Caitlin Clark joined in on the protest.

With interest and league popularity at an all-time high, players are hoping to see pay raises and more benefits when the new CBA is agreed on.

But, for now, they're suiting up and ready to put on a show for the Indianapolis crowd.

The 2025 WNBA All-Star Game tips off at 8:30 p.m. ET on ABC.

Team Clark guard Caitlin Clark and Team Collier guard Kelsey Plum before the 2025 WNBA All Star Game
Team Clark guard Caitlin Clark and Team Collier guard Kelsey Plum before the 2025 WNBA All Star Game / Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

