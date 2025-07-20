The Big Lead

David Wright's wife Molly presents Mets HOF jacket at emotional jersey retirement

The New York Mets officially retired David Wright's number, and Wright's wife, Molly Beers, children, and family had an emotional moment during the ceremony.

By Tyler Reed

New York Mets former third baseman David Wright poses for a photo with family and friends after his number retirement ceremony before a game against the Cincinnati Reds at Citi Field.
New York Mets former third baseman David Wright poses for a photo with family and friends after his number retirement ceremony before a game against the Cincinnati Reds at Citi Field. / Brad Penner-Imagn Images
facebooktwitter

The New York Mets hosted the Cincinnati Reds in their first series after the 2025 All-Star break. Things didn't go according to plan for the Mets, as the Reds would take the series 2-1; however, Sunday's win for the Mets was more than just a game.

Mets legendary third baseman, David Wright, was honored on Sunday as the team retired his iconic number 5 in front of the home crowd.

RELATED: MLB News: Veteran pitchers' sudden retirement end comeback bids

It was an emotional moment for everyone in attendance for the home team, but Wright's family became emotional when walking on the field for his jersey retirement ceremony.

Wright's wife, Molly, and their children walked onto Citi Field to a thunderous roar, which led to an emotional moment for the Wright family.

'Captain America' spent all 14 of his big league seasons and became one of the most beloved players in the franchise's history. In that time, Wright became a seven-time All-Star, a two-time Gold Glove winner, and a two-time Silver Slugger.

Wright was a first-round selection for the Mets back in the 2001 MLB Draft, and his journey to the franchise almost feels storybook.

I've never been one for retiring jersey numbers, but you can't deny what players like Wright mean to the franchises they gave everything to. The number 5 will forever be known as Wright's number for the Mets.

GET MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead by subscribing to TBL YouTube channel

NFL: Philadelphia Eagles unveil epic Super Bowl 59 rings with hidden wings

MMA: UFC 318 results: Max Holloway spoils Dustin Poirier's retirement party

SPORTS MEDIA: Rich Eisen shares emotional Instagram post celebrating late friend Stuart Scott

WNBA: Players make strong statement during All-Star Game pre-game warm-ups amid CBA drama

VIRAL: Caitlin Clark goes viral for jacked physique at WNBA 3-Point Contest

Home/MLB