David Wright's wife Molly presents Mets HOF jacket at emotional jersey retirement
By Tyler Reed
The New York Mets hosted the Cincinnati Reds in their first series after the 2025 All-Star break. Things didn't go according to plan for the Mets, as the Reds would take the series 2-1; however, Sunday's win for the Mets was more than just a game.
Mets legendary third baseman, David Wright, was honored on Sunday as the team retired his iconic number 5 in front of the home crowd.
It was an emotional moment for everyone in attendance for the home team, but Wright's family became emotional when walking on the field for his jersey retirement ceremony.
Wright's wife, Molly, and their children walked onto Citi Field to a thunderous roar, which led to an emotional moment for the Wright family.
'Captain America' spent all 14 of his big league seasons and became one of the most beloved players in the franchise's history. In that time, Wright became a seven-time All-Star, a two-time Gold Glove winner, and a two-time Silver Slugger.
Wright was a first-round selection for the Mets back in the 2001 MLB Draft, and his journey to the franchise almost feels storybook.
I've never been one for retiring jersey numbers, but you can't deny what players like Wright mean to the franchises they gave everything to. The number 5 will forever be known as Wright's number for the Mets.
