Donald Trump demands Washington Commanders 'immediately' restore old name
By Josh Sanchez
The Washington Commanders are gearing up for the 2025-26 NFL season with rookies already at the OrthoVirginia Training Center in Ashburn, Virginia, for training camp after reporting on Friday, July 18. Veterans will be reporting on Tuesday, July 22.
Washington, which currently plays at Northwest Stadium in Landover, Maryland, is preparing for a move back to the nation's capital with a new stadium built on the RFK Stadium site after a $3 billion deal.
In the midst of the team's preparations for the upcoming season, the Commanders have become a common talking point for President Donald Trump.
Trump has been publicly campaigning for the team to restore its old "Redskins" name, and he is back at it again with a more aggressive demand calling for NFL owners to vote for the change "immdiately."
Trump fired off a message on his Truth Social platform which read, “The Washington 'Whatevers' should IMMEDIATELY change their name back to the Washington Redskins Football Team. There is a big clamoring for this.
"Our great Indian people, in massive numbers, want this to happen. Their heritage and prestige is systematically being taken away from them. Times are different now than they were three or four years ago. We are a Country of passion and common sense. OWNERS, GET IT DONE!!!”
Many view the controversial nickname as a slur toward Native Americans. The name was last used in 2019. Trump has also called for the Cleveland Guardians to restore their past Cleveland Indians name.
It's unlikely that a change is coming, but the Commanders have introduced a new alternate uniform that pays homage to the team's Super Bowl-winning era. That won't be enough for Trump, but luckily for the Commanders, his opinion really doesn't matter.
