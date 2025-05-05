Weekend Roundup: Derby winner, NBA Playoffs heat up, don't sleep on puck, and more
By Tyler Reed
When someone asks you why you're a sports fan, you tell them about the past weekend that we all just witnessed.
From the biggest horse race on the calendar to dramatic endings in the NBA and NHL postseasons, the first weekend of May delivered.
Need a refresher on the weekend that was? No worries, we have you covered with everything you need to know in the Weekend Roundup.
It's Sovereignty's Weekend
Sovereignty is your winner of the 151st Kentucky Derby. The stars were out for the most iconic horse race in the sport, and fans were delighted with a muddy finish.
The win closed the books on one of the biggest yearly sporting events and gave folks an excuse to come to the most beautiful state in the country, Kentucky.
Legend Stays Legendary
It was a rocky start for Steph Curry in Game 7 against the Houston Rockets. However, the greatest shooter of all time settled down in the second half, helping lead the Golden State Warriors to the win, setting up a series with the Minnesota Timberwolves.
Buddy Hield's 33-point performance should be the real talking point because if he can deliver like that, the Warriors could waltz right into the Western Conference Finals.
Ice Cold
There was another iconic Game 7 this past weekend, but it happened on the ice. In the miracle of all miracles, the Winnipeg Jets tied the St. Louis Blues with just 1.9 seconds remaining in the third period.
Then, after nearly two overtime periods, the Jets would send the hometown crowd happy by stunning the Blues with a double overtime dub. Nothing more electric than postseason hockey.
Future Draft Location
For those football fans who can't get enough NFL Draft coverage, we have good news for you. It has been reported that the 2027 NFL Draft has found a home.
Yes, the nation's capital will be hosting the draft in 2027. Reports are that President Donald Trump will make the announcement this week.
Fans Love That Hockey
Those who were watching the Dallas Stars take down the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday night couldn't keep their eyes off a fan sitting behind the bench.
Lucky for her, it appears that is exactly what she was hoping for. The internet generation has rotted all of our brains.
Positive News
The Pittsburgh Pirates fan who took a horrific fall from their seat to the field is reportedly awake, days after the incident.
A scary moment for everyone, and hopefully, this news is a sign of even more positive news to come from such a terrible situation.
History Maker
Scottie Scheffler put on a show this past weekend during The CJ Cup. Scheffler won by a whopping eight shots, making it the biggest win in the history of the tournament.
It appears the golf was golfing for Schefgler's first win on the PGA Tour this season. A performance like that would have me hanging up the clubs.
I Need It
Formula 1 strolled into South Beach this past weekend to host the Miami Grand Prix. While most were interested in the actual race, I have been entranced by the life-size F1 LEGO's that were driven around the track.
Yes, you can drive these LEGO's. I'm just jealous thinking about it again, and I want to be the one in the driver's seat the next time F1 is in Miami.
Plenty Of Leg
The Baltimore Ravens may not know what the future holds for kicker Justin Tucker during the current sexual misconduct claims against him. However, the franchise may have found his replacement.
New Ravens kicker Tyler Loop showed off his leg in a recent video showing him nail a 75-yard field goal. Now, that was without pads, and a defense on the other side. But if the Ravens have another automatic leg, I'm going to need a pillow to scream into.
Statement Made
Hopes were high for Cleveland Cavaliers fans as their team tipped off the second round of the NBA postseason against the Indiana Pacers.
However, the number one seed in the Eastern Conference took a mean hook, as the Pacers stunned the Cavaliers to open the series. Expect this one to be fireworks until the end.
Bulls Like To Play
Dana White has a hand in the PBR now that the TKO Group has added the bull riding league to their umbrella of sports leagues they own.
UFC CEO Dana White recently had to brag on his new bull 'Playmate' who has quickly become the most intimidating character in the PBR. One couldn't pay me enough to do that. I'm not a cowboy, baby.
Motor City Dad
Dan Campbell may be the fierce leader of the Detroit Lions, but at home, he's just dad. The Lions' head coach was recently recorded by his wife, Holly, as he attempted to move his daughter out of college and her giant bean bag.
You can't tell me "Motor City Dad Campbell" shirts wouldn't sell like hotcakes.
Blink Twice If You Need Help
Every day, we all learn something new about the relationship between Bill Belichick and Jordon Hudson. It has been reported that Hudson forced her way into the Dunkin Donuts Super Bowl commercial. I'm shocked.
The happy couple was also roasted on this past weekend's edition of Saturday Night Live. The punches keep coming, but this happy couple keeps standing. Can't wait for Disney to make a movie about them.
Diet Really Starts Today
The number on the scale from Sunday morning was one that has me locking in for my next diet. One that KFC has crushed before it even began.
Colonel Sanders is selling chicken and waffles, and at this moment, I'm questioning if being healthy is really that important. I guess it is time to live for a good time, and not a long time. Colonel, get those fryers ready.
The 4th Was With Us
On Sunday, nerds around the world pulled out their lightsabers to celebrate May 4th, which has become a Star Wars holiday.
"May the 4th be with you" was even sweeter this year, as Billie Lourd, the daughter of Carrie Fisher, who played Princess Leia, shared an adorable photo of her kids watching their grandmother. This has me emotional, and I can't stop looking.
That's it for your Weekend Roundup. Yes, it is Monday, and no, there's nothing I can do about it. However, listening to the Goo Goo Dolls sing Iris in the pouring rain is enough for you to get through the rat race and count down the seconds until you're back home attempting to find ways to become a millionaire overnight. May you have the week you have always dreamed of.