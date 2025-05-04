Cavaliers share chilling 'Dateline' hype video for Game 1 against Indiana Pacers
By Tyler Reed
The matchup between the Houston Rockets and Golden State Warriors on Sunday night will wrap up the first round of the NBA Playoffs.
However, the second round will have already started by the time those Western Conference foes tip off, as the Indiana Pacers will meet the Cleveland Cavaliers in just a few short hours.
The Cavaliers marched their way to the number one overall seed in the Eastern Conference, and a meeting with one of their oldest rivals awaits them.
To get the fans pumped up for the Eastern Conference Semifinals meeting, the Cavaliers' social team may have dropped the greatest hype video of the year.
Yes, that is Keith Morrison of NBC's 'Dateline', delivering one of the best sports promos in the history of social media.
If grandparents around the country knew how to work social media, they would be thinking a new episode of the iconic show was about to drop, and they would need a grandchild to record it for them. Trust me, I know this from experience.
The Cavaliers are having a historic season for the franchise. For the longest time, it felt that only a LeBron James-led Cavaliers team could do the unthinkable and win an NBA championship.
Now, it is on the shoulders of Donovan Mitchell to be the leader, and carry this franchise to their first NBA Finals appearance since 20217
