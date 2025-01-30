Ravens kicker Justin Tucker accused of inappropriate behavior toward massage therapists
Baltimore Ravens kicker Justin Tucker has been accused of allegedly behaving inappropriately towards multiple massage therapists, over a four-year span from 2012 to 2016.
Content warning: the following article contains descriptions of graphic behavior that may not be suitable or could be triggering for some readers.
According to an extensive report from Julie Scharper, Brenna Smith, and Justin Fenton of the Baltimore Banner, who spoke with six massage therapists, the Ravens' star kicker engaged in a recurring pattern of inappropriate behavior at high-end massage spas in the Baltimore area, including repeatedly exposing his genitals, brushing his hand against therapists, and leaving what they believed to be ejaculate on massage tables.
Tucker's attorneys have denied the accusations.
According to the Banner, Tucker followed similar patterns of behavior with each of the six massage therapists. He repeatedly shifted in ways that would leave his penis exposed, and in several cases, he was erect at the time.
“We can tell if it’s intentional or just an accident, and this was intentional,” said L., a therapist who said Tucker touched her wrist with his naked and semi-erect penis during a massage at a location of Ojas, a series of upscale spas in the Baltimore area.
Other therapists claimed Tucker would position his hands beside the table in ways that would cause it to brush against their thighs, and in several cases, would leave puddles of what the therapists claimed was ejaculate on their tables.
According to the Banner, Tucker was banned outright from two separate spas in the Baltimore area for his inappropriate behavior.
Five massage therapists, four who spoke to the Banner and one who has not, have filed suit against Tucker for his behavior.
“The allegations of exploitation that have come from my clients are voluminous, very similar and very troubling,” said Michael Belsky, the lawyer representing the therapists in their suits, “Each of my clients has expressed profound, long-lasting impact as a result of these allegations.”
None of the therapists took their concerns to law enforcement, but the Banner noted that experts they spoke to said cases like these are rarely prosecuted, and civil cases often face a very high bar for success.
One of the therapists, identified as J, told the Banner that while she tucked Tucker in to keep him from exposing himself, he continued to move in ways that he would become exposed after asking her to work on his gluteal muscles.
"“I tucked him in like a baby," she said, "but he kept repositioning himself so I would brush against” his exposed penis, she said, prompting her to stop massaging his thighs and move to a different area of his body.
“That is not normal massage behavior,” she said. ”I did hundreds of massages and I never ever had someone else do that."
After the massage, J said she found a "huge wet spot" which she believed to be ejaculate on the table.
“It was semen. I know what semen looks like,” J said in response to denials from Tucker's lawyers, "I have dated men."
Tucker's attorneys have denied any and all wrongdoing in the matter. Thomas A. Clare and Steven J. Harrison called the allegations speculative and "impossible to prove," and denied the claim that Tucker had been banned from the spas.
“Mr. Tucker has never behaved inappropriately during any massage therapy session, and certainly never in the manner described” by The Banner’s reporting, the lawyers said. “Any suggestion to the contrary is a fictitious and utterly baseless claim.” They referred the reporters to a number of therapists who all described positive, professional interactions with Tucker, as well as screenshots that they claim prove that Tucker was not banned from at least one of the spas who claimed he was.
Tucker, 35, has been a staple of the Ravens since he was drafted in 2012. He is one of the most accurate kickers in NFL history, and has been a key piece of their team
