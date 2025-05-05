Scottie Scheffler ties PGA Tour record with outrageous eight-shot victory
By Matt Reed
Scottie Scheffler is the best golfer on the planet for a reason, and this weekend's showing at the CJ Cup Byron Nelson tournament only proved that fact once again after a monster event that saw the Texas native win by eight shots.
Surprisingly, Sunday marked the first time Scheffler has won this season, however, he made up for that fact with a convincing win that signified the largest margin of victory at the tournament in nearly 80 years.
Scheffler finished an astounding 31-under par, eight shots clear of South Africa's Erik van Rooyen, and that's great news for the world number one as he prepares for the PGA Championship to tee off in just two weeks at Quail Hollow in Florida.
Last season, Scheffler won seven PGA Tour events, including The Masters, The Players and Tour Championship en route to one of the most dominant campaigns in recent golf history.
