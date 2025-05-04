The Big Lead

Pirates fan making 'significant progress' in hospital after 20-foot fall

Kavan Markwood, the 20-year-old Pittsburgh Pirates fan who plummeted 20-feet and was critically injured at PNC Park, is making "significant progress" in the hospital.

By Josh Sanchez

Pittsburgh Pirates medical personnel cart a fan who fell from the stands to the field to an ambulance.
Pittsburgh Pirates medical personnel cart a fan who fell from the stands to the field to an ambulance. / Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images
The Pittsburgh Pirates fan who plummeted 20-feet from the Clemente Wall at PNC Park during a game last week against the Chicago Cubs is making "significant progress" in the hospital.

Kavan Markwood, a 20-year-old former college football player, was the fan who was criticially injured after he flipped over the railing while celebrating a two-run double by Andrew McCutchen which put the Pirates ahead of the Cubs in the seventh inning.

Markwood reportedly suffered a skull fracture as a result of the fall which left the MLB world in shock.

But, now, ESPN.com is reporting Markwood is "awake and alert" at Allegheny General Hospital. Jennifer Phillips, the organizer of a GoFundMe page for Markwood, said he is able to talk and communicate with his loved ones.

General view as the Pittsburgh Pirates host the Philadelphia Phillies during the fourth inning at PNC Park.
General view as the Pittsburgh Pirates host the Philadelphia Phillies during the fourth inning at PNC Park. / Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

"After everything he's been through since the accident on Wednesday night, this progress feels nothing short of miraculous," wrote Phillips. "He still has a long road ahead of him, but today brought a moment of hope that we've all been holding onto."

As of this weekend, the GoFundMe for Markwood has raised more than $27,000.

ittsburgh Pirates pitcher Paul Skenes looks on from the dugout against the Washington Nationals.
ittsburgh Pirates pitcher Paul Skenes looks on from the dugout against the Washington Nationals. / Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

We continue to wish Markwood a full and speedy recovery as he works to recover from the horrifying incident.

Up next for the Pirates is a game against the San Diego Padres at PNC Park on Sunday, May 4. The first pitch is scheduled for 1:35 p.m. ET.

