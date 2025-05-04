Pirates fan making 'significant progress' in hospital after 20-foot fall
By Josh Sanchez
The Pittsburgh Pirates fan who plummeted 20-feet from the Clemente Wall at PNC Park during a game last week against the Chicago Cubs is making "significant progress" in the hospital.
Kavan Markwood, a 20-year-old former college football player, was the fan who was criticially injured after he flipped over the railing while celebrating a two-run double by Andrew McCutchen which put the Pirates ahead of the Cubs in the seventh inning.
Markwood reportedly suffered a skull fracture as a result of the fall which left the MLB world in shock.
But, now, ESPN.com is reporting Markwood is "awake and alert" at Allegheny General Hospital. Jennifer Phillips, the organizer of a GoFundMe page for Markwood, said he is able to talk and communicate with his loved ones.
"After everything he's been through since the accident on Wednesday night, this progress feels nothing short of miraculous," wrote Phillips. "He still has a long road ahead of him, but today brought a moment of hope that we've all been holding onto."
As of this weekend, the GoFundMe for Markwood has raised more than $27,000.
We continue to wish Markwood a full and speedy recovery as he works to recover from the horrifying incident.
Up next for the Pirates is a game against the San Diego Padres at PNC Park on Sunday, May 4. The first pitch is scheduled for 1:35 p.m. ET.
