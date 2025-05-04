Dallas Stars fan goes viral for behind the bench cameo in Game 7
By Josh Sanchez
NHL fans were treated to a show on Saturday night when the Dallas Stars and Colorado Avalanche went toe-to-toe in a thrilling Game 7 in the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.
Dallas found themselves in an 0-2 hole on their home ice at American Airlines Center just seconds into the third period thanks to a Nathan MacKinnon goal, but the team was not ready to go home yet.
Mikko Rantanen took over for the Stars and created some magic with a third-period hat trick to lead the Dallas rally en route to a 4-2 win. The Stars will now face the winner of Sunday night's Game 7 between the St. Louis Blues and Winnipeg Jets in the second round.
While it was a thrilling game, what really had social media buzzing was a fan who was lurking behind the Stars bench.
During an on-screen graphic touting Stars coach Pete DeBoer's success in Game 7s, it was the blonde behind the bench that got everyone talking.
It's the simple things in life that can catch social media's attention. And it's become a common occurance when the NHL is airing.
But, back to the ice.
If you're interested to see who the Stars will face in the next round of the postseason, The puck drop for St. Louis and Winnipeg at Canada Life Centre is set for 7:00 p.m. ET on TBS.
