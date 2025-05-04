Life-size Formula 1 LEGO's dazzle crowd at Miami Grand Prix
By Tyler Reed
Formula 1 brought its show to Miami for the Miami Grand Prix during the first weekend of May. The horses may have stolen the show in Kentucky, but the F1 is owning the show in South Beach.
Oscar Piastri took home the victory for the Miami Grand Prix, giving the McLaren team a 1-2 finish, as well as their third straight victory, which has all been earned by Piastri.
RELATED: Jacques Villeneuve: Red Bull's decision to cut 'arrogant' Liam Lawson 'makes sense'
However, as someone who has never watched an F1 race, that's not what has my attention. No, it's the life-size LEGO F1 cars that took the track during the event that has my jaw dropped like a cartoon dog.
The fact that one can create something this majestic is impressive enough. However, you can actually drive these bad boys?
This moment has flipped my brain upside down, and everything that I once believed has now been altered forever. Did we just enter The Matrix?
Either way, I like this new world we now live in after seeing something like this take place. A LEGO racing league absolutely should be the next step.
We all know that some movie executive has already called Chris Pratt to be in the LEGO racing movie that will result in billions (billions said like Donald Trump) for the iconic toy brand. I need to get the chance to drive one of these yesterday.
