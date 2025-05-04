'Saturday Night Live' diabolically roasts Bill Belichick & Jordon Hudson relationship
By Tyler Reed
Sports fans seem to always do this thing on social media where they act angry when media outlets cover more than just the game.
You will see people post that they only care about the coverage of the sporting events they enjoy. However, the biggest stories seem to always be from off the field.
The headline story for the past few weeks has been the relationship between future Hall of Fame coach Bill Belichick and his 24-year-old girlfriend Jordon Hudson.
RELATED: Steve Belichick's wife doesn't love Bill Belichick's girlfriend Jordon Hudson
The "happy" couple has been trending since the viral moment of Hudson interupting Belichick's interview on 60 Minutes, when the interviewer asked about how the North Carolina head coach met Hudson.
Since that moment, the internet has made the couple their favorite punching bag, and now, Saturday Night Live is getting in on the joke.
The show took a massive shot at Belichick and Hudson's relationship during a Donald Trump skit, where the fake President signed an executive order allowing older men to date much younger women.
The 60 Minutes interview was painfully awkward, which isn't much of a surprise from Belichick. The legendary coach has always been stiff with the media.
However, the comedic age gap between him and Hudson is what has drawn more people to analyze what their relationship actually is. Can love win for once?
