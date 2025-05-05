President Donald Trump set to reveal the 2027 NFL Draft location
By Matt Reed
The 2025 NFL Draft just went down in Green Bay, and since the league always knows how to keep attention on itself even during the dead months of the sports calendar Roger Goodell and Co. are preparing to announce the event's 2027 site.
Next year, the NFL Draft will be heading to the home of the Steelers, Pittsburgh, for the first time in draft history. Meanwhile, Axios is reporting that Washington, D.C. will be hosting the 2027 draft and an announcement is coming shortly from president Donald Trump, along with Goodell and Washington Commanders owner Josh Harris.
The Washington Post also reported that the draft will likely take place at the National Mall in D.C., as the event looks to continue its massive success from recent years. Green Bay's draft last month had an estimated 600,000-plus attendees over the three-day event.
Trump has been making his rounds at major sporting events since he returned to the Oval Office, including even showing up at the Super Bowl this past February when the Philadelphia Eagles took home the Lombardi Trophy.
