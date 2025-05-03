Bill Belichick's girlfriend Jordon Hudson 'forced her way' into his Super Bowl commercial
By Matt Reed
Jordon Hudson continues to make headlines for all the wrong reasons with her celebrity boyfriend Bill Belichick, and the 24 year old finds herself in more hot water after a report came out suggesting she "forced her way" into a big moment ahead of the Super Bowl.
RELATED: NFL quarterback Shedeur Sanders reveals secret to staying focused on football
A report from Page Six says that Hudson wanted to be involved in Belichick's Super Bowl commercial this year, which aligns with other rumors recently about her role in shutting down North Carolina's appearance on HBO's Hard Knocks.
Hudson was seen alongside Belichick in the commercial, which also featured Boston-based actors Ben and Casey Affleck. According to the article, Belichick "saw it as a way for her to get paid."
Celebrities like Charles Barkley have expressed their concerns about Belichick's relationship, given the nature of how public it has become recently.
