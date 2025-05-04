Dan Campbell's wife shares hilarious moment of Lions head coach helping daughter move
By Tyler Reed
The NFL is never in offseason mode anymore. The league has become a 24/7 tornado that Helen Hunt and the late Bill Paxton probably couldn't even outrun
Fans are still absorbing all the information that came from the 2025 NFL Draft, and with rookie camps starting, it won't be long until the dog days of summer arrive.
So, what is everyone doing with the little spare time they have? For Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell, it's helping his daughter move at the end of the school year.
Campbell was filmed by his wife, Holly, doing his fatherly duties. However, the move took a hilarious turn with one piece of his daughter's furniture becoming a daunting task to load into his truck.
On her official Instagram page, Campbell's wife shared a hilarious moment of the Lions head man attempting to put what Brad Galli of WXYZ Detroit is calling a love sac, or as most of us geriatric millennials call it, a bean bag, into his truck.
Coach needed to work smarter, not harder, in this situation. Maybe call up the juggernaut of your offensive line, Penei Sewell, to help get the job done. Although, if Sewell was hurt in the process of doing this, Campbell would have had to leave town.
Yes, he may be the leader of an NFL team, but he is still dad at home, which means the dad duties must be done.
