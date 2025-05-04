Dana White's new bull 'Playmate' is striking fear among those in PBR
By Tyler Reed
Dana White has become one of the most well-known sports CEO's in the world. White helped build the UFC into the MMA juggernaut fans know today.
However, MMA isn't the only game White has his hands in. Most know that the UFC CEO is well-versed in the gambling world, but it is his venture with the PBR that is grabbing everyone's attention.
RELATED: UFC president Dana White booed at WWE WrestleMania 41
Recently, White sat down for a chat with the 'TMZ Sports Show', and in that conversation, White revealed he has a new bull that has joined the PBR that folks should be afraid of.
The head man of the UFC said that his bull Playmate is the new fearsome addition to the PBR. According to White, Playmate has only been successfully ridden one time; however, there have been 11 attempts.
Bull riding is a bizarre sport, but the people crave the violence that comes along with the ride. Fans will definitely be interested in seeing if anyone can tame Playmate.
The PBR is owned by the same company that owns the UFC, TKO Group. The company has their hands in just about any form of entertainment you can think of, which includes even the WWE.
The idea is already in my head. Pitting two WWE superstars in a jousting event while riding bulls will absolutely bring in the cash.
GET MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead by subscribing to TBL YouTube channel
KENTUCKY DERBY: Complete finishing order & payouts for 151st Run for the Roses
MLB: Yankees fan catches foul ball despite adorable human blindfold
SPORTS MEDIA: Bill Belichick's girlfriend Jordon Hudson 'forced her way' into his Super Bowl commercial
FOOTBALL: Florida high school wide receiver goes viral for his ridiculous wingspan
VIRAL: Michigan graduate takes one last shot at Ohio State during commencement speech