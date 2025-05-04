Rookie Baltimore Ravens kicker shows off monster leg with viral 75-yard kick
By Matt Reed
NFL kickers have been showing off their ridiculous leg strength for years, including current stars like Dallas Cowboys kicker Brandon Aubrey, but one of the league's newest place kickers is already taking social media by storm with the crazy distances he covers.
The Baltimore Ravens drafted Tyler Loop to be a potenital replacement for Justin Tucker given his uncertain future stemming from allegations of inappropriate behavior at massage parlors, and the former University of Arizona kicker is turning heads with his monster leg strength.
Loop recently went viral for appearing in a video where he drilled a 75-yard field goal with tremendous ease. The record for the longest kick in NFL history is held by Tucker at 66 yards, and it's clear that players like Loop are aiming to break that mark in future seasons.
While Tucker hasn't been let go of by the Ravens, it will be interesting to see how the team handles his situation as the 2025 season draws closer.
