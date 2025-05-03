Kentucky Derby results 2025: Complete finishing order
By Tyler Reed
Kentucky Derby 151 has officially come to a close, and your race winner is Sovereignty. The rain didn't stop the crowd from coming to Louisville, Kentucky, to experience the once in a lifetime event.
Sovereignty's morning odds, according to the official Kentucky Derby website, were 5-1, which sounds pretty good. Right?
Sovereignty is owned by Godolphin and was trained by William Mott. Franco Manuel is now a jockey who will forever have his name etched in the record books.
It appeared to be another mud-soaked derby day, as rain has continued to pour down for most of the state of Kentucky.
However, try as Mother Nature might, the iconic race would not be stopped on the first Saturday in May.
If you told me this race was one for the books, then I guess I would have to take your word for it. My days of horse racing ended when they quit letting us create our own horses in PE and have our own races.
Sure, our horses were basically paper heads put on top of a broomstick. However, chaos always ensued when the races were underway. Now, I have to do taxes and pay bills. Life moves pretty fast. Enjoy your PE horse racing days while you can, folks.
