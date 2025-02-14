Today's Roundup: Aaron Rodgers says bye to NY, Shag's new deal and C.J. Gardner Johnson vs. Swifties
By Evan Bleier
Happy NBA All-Star weekend y'all...Nothing else notable going on today, right?...Let's go...Aaron Rodgers gets roasted by fans after Jets post goodbye on social media...Aaron Rodgers’ final days as a Jet: Pleading to stay before accepting his fate ‘like a man going to the gallows’...Shaquille O'Neal's new deal with TNT pays more than $15 million annually: report...Eagles safety has a clear NSFW message for Taylor Swift fans at Super Bowl parade...C.J. Gardner-Johnson on returning to Philadelphia to win the Super Bowl...Golden State Warriors blend sports and music with new album from their groundbreaking record label...2025 NBA All-Star Game format explained: League debuting new tournament-style competition on Sunday...Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s emotional response to JR Motorsports qualifying for Daytona 500...Steve Kerr names the most unpopular trade he ever made that led to death threats...Former NFL star rips apart Luka Doncic after Lakers' loss vs. Jazz: 'He's a lazy defender'...UFC star Ilia Topuria says he can knock out Islam Makhachev: 'The only thing I need is one punch'...
Eagles GM Howie Roseman took a beer can to the face: 'I bleed for this city'
NFL Scouting Combine invitations went to these 329 prospects
Noah Lyles is poised to finally race the NFL's fastest wide receiver
Ayesha and Steph Curry want to host SNL
'No bigger rivalry': USA, Canada to renew history
Meet the adults who swear by the Happy Meal and chicken tenders
Steph Curry names what Kobe Bryant mistake he wants to avoid
Logan Paul issues wild boxing challenge to Lionel Messi to settle energy-drink dispute
Patrick Reed gets showered by beer after his epic LIV hole-in-one
Unrivaled makes the WNBA look bad. Here’s why that’s a good thing.
Happy Lupercalia! The hedonistic festival linked to Valentine's Day
Read More: Thursday's Roundup
Go Birds
At least some of these QBs have started playoff games for other teams in their post-Jets career
Last week's letter to the Chiefs from SNL's Heidi Gardner must have been returned to sender
Long live the TNT crew
A hot sauce Star Is Born
Maybe someone will add to this list on Saturday night
That's an NBA champion coach right there
Battle of the giants
Extreme times do sometimes call for extreme measures
So the Chiefs were quiet quitting the Super Bowl...
Follow this guy. He's got a blue check mark...
MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead
MLB: Bregman perfect for Boston
NFL: NFL Films shares Eagles’ dagger
NBA/WNBA: Caitlin Clark’s independence squashed ASW Plan
NBA/SPORTS MEDIA: Carmelo Anthony commits to NBC studio role