Today's Roundup: Aaron Rodgers says bye to NY, Shag's new deal and C.J. Gardner Johnson vs. Swifties

By Evan Bleier

Ex-New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers at MetLife Stadium.
Ex-New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers at MetLife Stadium. / Ed Mulholland-Imagn Images
Happy NBA All-Star weekend y'all...Nothing else notable going on today, right?...Let's go...Aaron Rodgers gets roasted by fans after Jets post goodbye on social media...Aaron Rodgers’ final days as a Jet: Pleading to stay before accepting his fate ‘like a man going to the gallows’...Shaquille O'Neal's new deal with TNT pays more than $15 million annually: report...Eagles safety has a clear NSFW message for Taylor Swift fans at Super Bowl parade...C.J. Gardner-Johnson on returning to Philadelphia to win the Super Bowl...Golden State Warriors blend sports and music with new album from their groundbreaking record label...2025 NBA All-Star Game format explained: League debuting new tournament-style competition on Sunday...Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s emotional response to JR Motorsports qualifying for Daytona 500...Steve Kerr names the most unpopular trade he ever made that led to death threats...Former NFL star rips apart Luka Doncic after Lakers' loss vs. Jazz: 'He's a lazy defender'...UFC star Ilia Topuria says he can knock out Islam Makhachev: 'The only thing I need is one punch'...

Go Birds

At least some of these QBs have started playoff games for other teams in their post-Jets career

Last week's letter to the Chiefs from SNL's Heidi Gardner must have been returned to sender

Long live the TNT crew

A hot sauce Star Is Born

Maybe someone will add to this list on Saturday night

That's an NBA champion coach right there

Battle of the giants

Extreme times do sometimes call for extreme measures

So the Chiefs were quiet quitting the Super Bowl...

Follow this guy. He's got a blue check mark...

