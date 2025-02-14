Logan Paul issues wild boxing challenge to Lionel Messi to settle energy drink dispute
By Matt Reed
One of the oddest feuds is forming in the sporting world between two massive superstars, and one of them has issues a wild challenge in order to settle their dispute.
Lionel Messi is the face of Major League Soccer, a World Cup winner and one of the greatest soccer players that's ever walked the planet, but his energy drink company "Mas+" is in hot water for allegedly copying the branding of Logan Paul's highly-popular beverage brand "Prime."
That feud has boiled over into a public legal battle with lawsuits and countersuits, but Paul has a simple message for Argentina phenom in order to stop all of the behind-the-scenes litigation; the WWE superstar wants to fight Messi in the boxing ring.
Paul and his brother, Jake, have proven to be master marketers over the years by getting huge names like Floyd Mayweather, Mike Tyson, Nate Robinson, Tommy Fury, KSI and others inside the ring, however, Messi would probably be the biggest one of all.
While it's incredibly unlikely Messi would ever agree to anything of the sorts, especially considering he's still a pro player in Major League Soccer, it is fun to dream about a celebrity matchup as big as Paul-Messi.
