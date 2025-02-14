Steve Kerr names the most unpopular trade he ever made, it led to death threats
The public outcry after Dallas Mavericks GM Nico Harrison traded Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers has been heard by nearly everyone in the NBA community.
A key reason behind the fans' outburst has been Harrison's decision to part ways with a 25-year-old superstar in exchange for an infamously injury-prone superstar in Anthony Davis.
The fans' discontent with Harrison has only grown since Davis picked up an injury during the team's debut and was sidelined indefinitely.
RELATED: Former Mavericks governor Mark Cuban discusses Luka Doncic trade to Lakers
While the majority have sided with the Mavericks fans during the past couple of weeks, Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr seemingly understands Harrison's pain.
Kerr recently recalled an incident from his stint as the Phoenix Suns general manager, which led to receiving death threats.
"I traded Shawn Marion for Shaq and I got death threats," Kerr said. "Emailed death threats. Our security in Phoenix looked into it and I was never overly concerned. I took it for what it was, which was an angry fan typing away. But it's still pretty disconcerting when someone threatens your life, so I feel for Nico. This is a tough enough business as it is. Everybody has to make difficult decisions. Everybody is emotional but there has to be a line that exists and that one was clearly crossed."
The trade that Kerr is referring to happened in 2008 when Kerr traded fan-favorite Shawn Merion and Marcus Banks in exchange for Shaquille O'Neal. Shaq was already on a decline and 35 years old at the time.
The move setback the Suns for years since the front office parted ways with O'Neal in less than two years. In hindsight, Kerr's move turned out to be terrible.
MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead
MLB: Bregman perfect for Boston
NFL: NFL Films shares Eagles’ dagger
NBA/WNBA: Caitlin Clark’s independence squashed ASW Plan
NBA/SPORTS MEDIA: Carmelo Anthony commits to NBC studio role