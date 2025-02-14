UFC star Ilia Topuria says he can knock out Islam Makhachev: 'The only thing I need is one punch'
By Simon Head
UFC featherweight champion Ilia Topuria says that he can move up to the lightweight division and dethrone UFC's number-one pound-for-pound fighter with one well-timed connection with either of his fists.
The Spanish-Georgian star, whose 2024 knockouts of Alexander Volkanovski and Max Holloway elevated him above the featherweight division's two generational pound-for-pound talents, is eyeing a move up to lightweight, where a potential title clash with all-conquering 155-pound champion Islam Makhachev awaits.
It's a fight that would capture the imagination of the MMA world, as the undefeated Topuria moves up looking to topple the UFC's lightweight king, who also heads the promotion's pound-for-pound rankings.
Speaking on the Full Send Podcast, Topuria stated that he has the game, and the mental approach, to dethrone Makhachev and become a two-division UFC champion.
"I really believe I can beat the current champion, Islam," he said.
"I really think that. He's a great champion. You can't be a world champion by chance, you have to do things great. But I like the competition, and I don't like to be a bully and fight with people that I know 100 percent that I'm going to whoop (their) ass.
"I like to fight with people that the fans think that it's going to be very competitive. That kind of expectation, I like to create. With Islam, I'm going to have that."
A potential bout between Makhachev and Topuria would offer plenty of intrigue. Topuria would concede three inches in height to the lightweight champion, but only one inch in reach. But what Topuria might lack in size, he makes up for with sheer speed.
That, coupled with crushing one-shot knockout power that has left even featherweight greats Alexander Volkanovski and Max Holloway out cold on the canvas, makes Topuria arguably the most dangerous threat to Makhachev's title. Topuria has also competed at lightweight before, with his most recent foray into the 155-pound waters producing a devastating knockout of England's Jai Herbert.
Throw into the mix some outstanding grappling skills and it's easy to see why Topuria would be confident of victory over anyone. And he hopes to one day put that confidence to the test by moving up and challenging Makhachev.
"I have so many things against Islam that he's going to have a hard time against me," he said.
"He knows, and we all know, that the only thing I need is one pun't throw my punches like crazy. I'm waiting for my moment and I apply a lot of technique behind that punch.
"We all know that at some point I will connect that punch and everything will depend on what God will decide. If he wants to send Islam to sleep or not, who knows that?"
But a move up to lightweight is about more than simply facing Makhachev, with a host of fan-friendly matchups just waiting to be made if he opts to make the jump.
"There are so many exciting fights in the lightweight division for me," he said.
"Arman (Tsarukyan) needs to build himself a little bit more. But at this point, just imagine a fight between me and — I love that dog – Dustin Poirier. He's a fucking fighter! You know that he goes in and he fights. Until he dies, you know you’re going to have that guy in front of you fighting and trying to take your head off. That's a very exciting fight for me, and I think for the fans, also.
But, ultimately, a title tilt at Makhachev would be the fight that gets Topuria to make the leap back up to 155 pounds – and he said that the UFC are looking into how they might be able to make it happen.
"Islam is a great fight, Charles (Oliveira) is a great fight, Justin Gaethje is a great fight. I can mention to you so many great fights that I could have in the lightweight division."
"That's a great fight. That's why I want to do it," he said.
"It's in the works. They are trying to figure out some things."
