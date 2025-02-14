The Big Lead

Noah Lyles is poised to finally race the NFL's fastest wide receiver

The Olympic star wants to finally settle the debate after lots of back-and-forth trash talk.

By Matt Reed

Noah Lyles (USA) celebrates after winning the men’s 100m final during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Stade de France in Saint-Denis, France, Sunday, Aug. 4, 2024.
Noah Lyles (USA) celebrates after winning the men’s 100m final during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Stade de France in Saint-Denis, France, Sunday, Aug. 4, 2024. / Andrew Nelles / USA TODAY NETWORK
Tyreek Hill and Noah Lyles have been jawing at each other for a long time now about who the fastest individual is, and we might finally get an answer to that question after the two agreed they need to settle the debate.

Lyles took to social media recently with a simple message, "It's time to end the debate."

The Olympic champion told People Magazine that he's prepared to race Hill at some point in 2025, likely the spring or summer, so that there's no questioning who the fastest man alive is any longer.

Hill has always been very outspoken about his track and field abilities, especially because he's been able to record incredible speeds in the NFL while wearing pads and a full uniform.

RELATED: Travis Hunter entering draft combine listed as a cornerback

The feud between Hill and Lyles has only grown recently though after the latter displayed a sign saying "Tyreek could never" following Lyles' fourth consecutive 60-meter final at the New Balance Indoor Grand Prix earlier this month.

