Noah Lyles is poised to finally race the NFL's fastest wide receiver
Tyreek Hill and Noah Lyles have been jawing at each other for a long time now about who the fastest individual is, and we might finally get an answer to that question after the two agreed they need to settle the debate.
Lyles took to social media recently with a simple message, "It's time to end the debate."
The Olympic champion told People Magazine that he's prepared to race Hill at some point in 2025, likely the spring or summer, so that there's no questioning who the fastest man alive is any longer.
Hill has always been very outspoken about his track and field abilities, especially because he's been able to record incredible speeds in the NFL while wearing pads and a full uniform.
The feud between Hill and Lyles has only grown recently though after the latter displayed a sign saying "Tyreek could never" following Lyles' fourth consecutive 60-meter final at the New Balance Indoor Grand Prix earlier this month.
