Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s emotional response to JR Motorsports qualifying for Daytona 500
By Tyler Reed
NASCAR will take center stage this Sunday as the 2025 Daytona 500 will kick off the season for stock car racing fanatics.
The Daytona 500 is the start of the NASCAR season, as well as the biggest race on the sport's schedule.
Non-chartered cars had to race their way into the 'Great American Race.' Among those were former Cup Series champions Martin Truex Jr. and Jimmie Johnson, as well as JR Motorsports' Justin Allgaier.
JR Motorsports is a newcomer to NASCAR's Cup Series but has instantly become a fan favorite due to the owner being Dale Earnhardt Jr.
Earnhardt Jr. was once the pulse of the sport when he ran full-time, and now, he is bringing his talents to the ownership side of things.
On Thursday night, on the last lap of the final qualifying race, Allgaier punched his ticket to the Daytona 500, leaving his owner an emotional wreck.
There's not a more prominent name more synonymous with NASCAR than Earnhardt, and this Sunday, the name will be involved in the most popular race in NASCAR.
Earnhardt Jr. is no stranger to having success at Daytona. The NASCAR Hall of Famer has won the Daytona 500 twice.
It was an emotional night for JR Motorsports and the sport as a whole. All feels right in the NASCAR world with the team competing in the Daytona 500.
