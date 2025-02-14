Aaron Rodgers gets roasted by fans after Jets post goodbye on social media
By Tyler Reed
An NFL marriage that was meant to last over two seasons is now ending in pain for all. The New York Jets are parting ways with Aaron Rodgers.
The Rodgers-Jets relationship started with so much hope. No one can forget that opening Monday night game two seasons ago when Rodgers marched onto the field with the American flag.
However, an Achilles injury sidelined Rodgers for all of his first season with the franchise, and this past season was not the performance anyone had hoped for.
RELATED: Jets' Aaron Glenn, Darren Mougey need to make right call and cut Aaron Rodgers
The Jets are beginning a new era with new head coach Aaron Glenn, and it appears the franchise will be looking elsewhere for a quarterback.
Rodgers' time with the Jets was less than memorable, but that didn't stop the team from sending out a goodbye to their former quarterback on social media.
The goodbye has become the most memorable moment of the Rodgers era in the Big Apple, as fans eviscerated it on social media.
Rodgers came to New York to deliver the team a Lombardi Trophy. Instead, the memory of his time with the Jets will be another kick in the pants to a fanbase that is done with hope.
Whether or not the Jets social team knew this would be the reaction, kudos to them for at least giving the fans a chance to light the pitchforks one more time.
Will Rodgers play another season? That has yet to be determined. However, one thing has been determined: the Jets are thankful for everything that Rodgers ever gave them.
