Caitlin Clark's declined invite forced NBA to scrap big All-Star Weekend plans
By Joe Lago
The Caitlin Clark Effect was measured last year in her immediate impact on the court for the Indiana Fever and in the record-setting viewership for the WNBA.
This year, the Clark effect is being quantified by her offseason decisions, specifically by what she doesn't want to do.
The 2024 Rookie of the Year turned down a lucrative offer to join Unrivaled, the 3x3 competition created by WNBA stars Breanna Stewart and Napheesa Collier. The new league has produced strong numbers, but it certainly would've benefited from the biggest star in women's basketball.
Clark also declined an invitation to participate in a 3-point shooting contest with Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry and New York Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu for the NBA's All-Star festivities this weekend in San Francisco.
Without Clark, Curry and Ionescu — who faced off in a memorable 3-point shootout last year in Indianapolis — opted not to do a rematch because they reportedly wanted to build on last year's successful event.
“We weren’t able to land on a plan we thought would raise the bar off of last year’s special moment," the NBA said in a statement. "We all agreed not to proceed and will instead keep the focus on All-Star Sunday’s new format.”
If it wasn't clear before, it's clear now: Clark marches to her own beat.
Clark needed a break from basketball after going directly from her final season of college ball at Iowa to the WNBA, so she passed on Unrivaled. She said no to Curry, Ionescu and the NBA because she wants her first 3-point contest to take place at the WNBA All-Star Game in Indianapolis this summer, according to her representatives.
With newfound stardom (or in this case, superstardom), it would be natural to accept every offer and chase every opportunity. Clark is unique in that, at the wise old age of 23, she knows what she wants and she is adamant on what is best for her.
Clark's uniqueness was displayed by a transcendent first season in the WNBA. She's continuing to show just how different of a basketball star she is with an offseason prioritized by her priorities and preferences.
