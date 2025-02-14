Patrick Reed gets showered by beer after his epic LIV hole-in-one (WATCH)
By Matt Reed
LIV Golf Adelaide might just be the tour's version of the Waste Management Open because during Friday's round the event looks like one of the most epic golf venues we've ever seen. LIV is making its second stop of 2025 in Australia, and there has been chaos on the course during the opening round.
Patrick Reed set the tone for what could be a huge weekend for LIV given the passion the fans are showing so far. The 2018 Masters winner had the shot of the day Friday when he aced a par 3 in front of the massive gallery set up in the grandstands.
LIV calls it the "Watering Hole" and it definitely lived up to its name because Reed was met with a shower of beverages after recording the hole-in-one.
RELATED: Travis Hunter enters draft combine as a cornerback
Unfortunately for Reed his round didn't finish in as epic fashion as his crazy shot, but there's a lot of golf left to be played after his +1 start to the weekend. Sam Horsfield currently leads the tournament at -6 through the first round.
MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead
MLB: Bregman perfect for Boston
NFL: NFL Films shares Eagles’ dagger
NBA/WNBA: Caitlin Clark’s independence squashed ASW Plan
NBA/SPORTS MEDIA: Carmelo Anthony commits to NBC studio role