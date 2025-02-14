Steph Curry names what Kobe Bryant mistake he wants to avoid: "You don't want..."
Drafting Stephen Curry was arguably one of the greatest decisions that the Golden State Warriors made in franchise history.
16 years later, Curry has transformed the organization while leading them to four NBA Championships in six trips to the finals.
The 2024-25 NBA season is the first time in years that Curry has shown any major signs of slowing down. Considering he is on the verge of turning 37 years old, a decline in his numbers isn't the most surprising thing.
RELATED: Kobe Bryant was given a reality check by a young Steph Curry
Due to Steph's regression, the Warriors have also struggled to win games consistently this season. Curry has sort of made a comeback over the past few days, but the Baby-Faced Assassin wants to ensure he doesn't repeat a major mistake that late NBA legend Kobe Bryant made towards the end of his career.
"You don’t want to be in a situation the Lakers were in those last three years with Kobe," Curry said. "I know he came off the Achilles injury, but… they were a lottery team, and it was more just how many points can Kobe score down the stretch of his career. I don’t want to be in that scenario."
It felt like an indirect message to the Warriors front office, who recently traded for Jimmy Butler. Curry drew comparisons with how the LA Lakers relied too much on the Mamba during the final stint of his NBA career.
Since Butler's arrival, the Dubs have attained a 3-1 record, but the organization remains the 10th seed in the Western Conference. Overall, they are just one game above the .500 mark.
MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead
MLB: Bregman perfect for Boston
NFL: NFL Films shares Eagles’ dagger
NBA/WNBA: Caitlin Clark’s independence squashed ASW Plan
NBA/SPORTS MEDIA: Carmelo Anthony commits to NBC studio role