Eagles safety has a clear NSFW message for Taylor Swift fans at Super Bowl parade
By Matt Reed
C.J. Gardner Johnson is a Super Bowl champion with the Philadelphia Eagles, but the veteran safety isn't making any friends with the world's biggest pop star, Taylor Swift, and her fans after issuing a message on Friday.
There's been an odd back-and-forth dynamic between CJGJ and Swifties recently after Gardner Johnson posted on Instagram taking a shot at Travis Kelce for leaving his ex-girlfriend and moving on to Swift. Gardner Johnson's post said, "Should've stayed with that thick sh**."
Swifties then took Kelce's side and retaliated by going after Gardner Johnson's mother's restaurant by leaving bad Google reviews.
That feud led to Friday when CJGJ and his teammates are back in Philly celebrating their Super Bowl title at the parade in Center City, and the Eagles defensive star has a clear message for Swifties with the shirt he's donning.
Obviously based on CJGJ's choice of apparel he's had enough of Swift's fanbase, however, it likely won't win him any more fans this offseason amongst her community.
Now, Gardner Johnson has always been a player that's lived on the edge and been very outspoken during games and off the field, however, this latest battle with Swift and her fans might put the NFL player out of his depth because of how popular the pop star is.
