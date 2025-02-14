Eagles GM Howie Roseman took a beer can to the face: "I bleed for this city"
By Matt Reed
Philadelphia is truly one of the most rowdy sports cities in America, and the community lived up to its reputation Friday during the Eagles' Super Bowl celebrations. As the Birds prepared to greet their fans after winning a second NFL championship in a matter of eight seasons, one of the organization's most important members had a worrisome moment.
Howie Roseman is one of the architects of the Eagles and has served as general manager for many years after bringing in countless talents through the draft and free agency. What Roseman probably didn't expect though was taking a beer can off his forehead prior to taking the stage and speaking to millions of Eagles fans.
The Philadelphia GM handled the situation like a pro though, telling Eagles faithful, "I bleed for this city" and donning a huge cut above his eyes.
In a way it's almost fitting for Roseman to have a moment like this considering the championship parade culminated at the Rocky Steps in Philly and now the Eagles are having their moment of glory once again as the best team in the NFL.
