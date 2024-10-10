The Big Lead's Roundup: Rafael Nadal, Francisco Lindor and LeBron making history
By Evan Bleier
With Wednesday in the rearview mirror, Thursday is and Friday's next...Let's go...Living legend Rafael Nadal announced his retirement from tennis and his "greatest achievement" was praised by Novak Djokovic...Hurricane Milton destroyed the roof at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg...NBA fans expected to witness major LeBron James history on opening night...ESPN hires former NFL MVP Cam Newton for First Take...LeBron James is annoyed with LA's preseason travel plans to Milwaukee...Drake Maye isn't the only new rookie quarterback who will make his first NFL start on Sunday...Shams Charania on joining ESPN and life after Woj...Your preference for spicy foods may be all in your head...Aaron Rodgers and the Jets have a new offensive coordinator...College football 2024: Best uniform combinations of Week 7...The Francisco Lindor MVP discourse is about to become intolerable...Cooper Flagg and the 2025 NBA Draft class might not be as great as you think...Stephen A. Smith lost it after learning of some big Knicks news...In a related story...Top center targets for the Knicks in wake of Mitchell Robinson's injury news...Ja Morant wants to take his "revenge" on the NBA this season, says Shams Charania...Kendrick Perkins's NIL company accused of "preying upon" young athletes...Jets remain inspired by Robert Saleh: "We're doing it for him still"
The fantasy football PSA you need to hear
The aforementioned LeBron James will serve as the honorary chair of the 2025 Metropolitan Museum of Art Gala
McIlroy/Scheffler vs. Koepka/DeChambeau golf match has a name: "The Showdown"
Q&A: Ron Wolf relives the greatest reclamation project in NFL history
The owners of the Minnesota Twins have retained investment bank Allen & Company to explore selling the team
The Liberty look like New York City's first champion in pro sports since 2011
Inside the million-dollar mystery of milk.com
Wimbledon brings in electronic line calling for 2025
New football show on IG: Why Is Draymond Green Talking About Football? With Jordan Schultz
Behold, the first of many ShamsBombs
This guy is better at playing Rob Gronkowski than Gronk is
Proof that hockey fans appreciate hops more than hoop heads
The sinking Patriots hit another low point
A star baseball player who could've gone pro, Patrick Mahomes loves the game — and the Royals
Expect plenty of Dr. Pepper at the Red River Showdown between Texas and Oklahoma this weekend
