Hurricane Milton destroys roof at Tropicana Field
Hurricane Milton is currently making its way through Florida and has already made a significant impact.
Along with the nearly 3 million homes without power in the state right now, Milton has now impacted Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg.
While the Rays may wish they were in the ALDS right now, it may have been a good thing they missed the playoffs this season as their ballpark is currently without a roof.
The Trop is the only domed ballpark in Major League Baseball, and now presents an economic problem for the Rays.
Last September, Tampa Bay's ownership announced plans to build a new ballpark in downtown St. Petersburg, hoping the Rays can begin play in the new venue in 2028. However, the Rays' new home is projected to cost $1.3 billion. Now, thanks to Hurricane Milton, Rays ownership has a new bill to fit.
In 2011, the Metrodome in Minnesota collapsed due to a snowstorm, costing about $18.3 million to repair. While the Rays will likely have the support of government funds to repair Tropicana Field, it's an expense they would have preferred to not have to worry about.
The Rays are known for being one of baseball's most penny-pinching franchises, ranking 28th in payroll in 2024. After six consecutive winning seasons with Kevin Cash managing the ball club, including five-straight playoff appearances, moneyball caught up to the Rays in 2024 in the form of an 80-82 record.
Unfortunately, the destruction of a ballpark roof isn't the only story here. Tropicana Field was being used as a hub for first responders as several families couldn't evacuate Florida before Milton struck.
St. Petersburg has been hit with about 16 inches of rain with wind gusts of 100 miles per hour being recorded in Tampa, according to CNN.
