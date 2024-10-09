LeBron James annoyed with preseason travel plans to Milwaukee
By Tyler Reed
The NBA preseason is underway, and fans are getting their first glimpse at some basketball action. The Los Angeles Lakers have their eyes set on a deep playoff run, but the media would rather see what Bronny James had for breakfast before talking about the team.
Still, the Lakers roster will be headlined by LeBron James, who enters his 23rd season in the league. Twenty-three years means he has been doing this well for a long, long time. So, if anyone is going to have an old man yells at the clouds moment, it would be James.
'The King' isn't thrilled that he and the rest of his team will be taking a plane ride to Milwaukee for one preseason game.
Listen, I get it. As someone who loathes the Milwaukee Brewers and knows the only thing good about that city is when Alice Cooper delivers one of the most iconic moments in comedy history in Wayne's World, where he gives a little lesson on the Wisconsin town. This isn't James' first rodeo.
I have yet to do the math, but just by the eye test, a plane ride from Los Angeles would be a lot quicker than a bus ride. Honestly, the preseason is probably annoying to James at this stage in his career. But it might be the only time that the younger James sees the floor this season.
So, don't miss that flight Mr. James!
