MLB Playoffs: Division Series ratings bonanza reflect an alignment of stars
The Division Series matchups had basically everything going for them. An alignment of geographical rivalries, star power, and even matchups that yielded four 1-1 series for the first time ever.
The ratings boost to the broadcast networks has been predictably large.
According to Front Office Sports, Fox Sports averaged 3.64 million viewers for its first four National League Division Series games — the highest such mark through the second day of play in this playoff round since FS1 began showing postseason baseball in 2014.
Via FOS, TNT Sports reported an average of 2.6 million viewers for its American League Division Series coverage Saturday, a pair of Game 1s that yielded a 21 percent increase compared to the start of the round last year.
According to Jon Lewis of Sports Media Watch, one team has stood above the rest as a ratings driver in October. The Mets have now played in the four most-watched games this postseason, with Games 1 and 2 of the Phillies series joining Games 2 and 3 of their Wild Card series against the Brewers.
The Mets and Phillies are playing Game 4 of their NLDS on Wednesday. A Phillies win would send the series back to Philadelphia for Game 5, and Fox Sports can only hope the Mets play as many games this month as possible.
Even besides Mets-Phillies, every series features a storyline ripe for exploitation.
Cleveland's quest to win its first World Series since 1948; the young Tigers spoiling the Houston Astros' return to the ALCS and potentially standing in the Guardians' way; the Yankees-Royals rivalry renewed; Shohei Ohtani's postseason debut; the San Diego Padres looking to upset their "big brother" Dodgers in another rivalry series.
As Travis Sawchik of The Score noted, geography is playing an essential role in juicing the bad blood between divisional rivals:
The fortuitous bracket is not of MLB's design. That's pure luck. But the league was wise not to pooch the scheduling. Since three of the four series feature two teams in the same time zone, MLB can optimize each game's start time for its peak viewership window.
That's been a blessing for fans — and the league's ratings engine.
