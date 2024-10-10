Rafael Nadal's 'greatest achievement' praised by Novak Djokovic
By Joe Lago
Novak Djokovic took to X/Twitter and Instagram to pay tribute to longtime rival Rafael Nadal, who announced he will be retiring from tennis after competing for his native Spain in next month's Davis Cup.
Djokovic praised Nadal for his trademark qualities — "tenacity, dedication, fighting spirit" — that allowed him to thrive as one of the fiercest competitors in the history of tennis. The Serbian, however, cited something else as Nadal's crowning accomplishment.
"You have inspired millions of children to start playing tennis," Djokovic wrote, "and I think that’s probably (the) greatest achievement anyone can wish for."
"Your legacy will live forever," Djokovic added. "Only you know what you had to endure to become (an) icon of tennis and sport in general."
Djokovic said he will be in attendance in Malaga when the 38-year-old Nadal plays his final match for Spain against the Netherlands during the Nov. 19-21 Davis Cup competition.
"Thank you for pushing me to the very limit so many times in our rivalry that has impacted me the most as a player," Djokovic wrote in his posts.
Nadal's retirement leaves just one icon of the legendary "big three" of men's tennis. Roger Federer retired in 2022 with 20 Grand Slam singles titles. Nadal will exit with 22 major singles championships.
Djokovic, 37, has 24 Grand Slam titles, which is tied for Margaret Court for the most all time. The ageless wonder finally captured his most elusive honor, an Olympic gold medal, at last summer's Paris Games, so the end of his own incredible career certainly looms.
Djokovic hasn't said when he'll finally call it quits, but tennis fans should cherish this final stretch of his career. Treated as an outcast early on with Federer and Nadal beloved as fan favorites, a much gentler Djokovic has been appreciated more than ever over the past few years.
The sport should cherish however many matches the all-time great has left.
