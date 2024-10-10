Cam Newton is taking his talents to ESPN
By Evan Bleier
Never one to keep his opinions to himself, sometimes to his detriment, former NFL MVP Cam Newton is transitioning from being under center to being behind a microphone and will take over as a commentator on ESPN's signature morning debate show First Take.
ESPN All-Star Stephen A. Smith and host Molly Qerim will still quarterback the show, but Newton will have the opportunity to sound off along First Take's rotating cast of characters, including Pro Football Hall of Famer Shannon Sharpe, sports talk radio pioneer Chris "Mad Dog" Russo.
“Cam Newton’s addition toFirst Take brings an electrifying presence, enhancing our roster of top-tier personalities,” said ESPN executive vice president David Roberts. “His dynamic charisma, combined with the high-profile debates alongside Stephen A. Smith, will create compelling, must-watch television for fans.”
Newton, a three-time Pro Bowler who threw for 32,382 yards and 194 touchdowns during 11 seasons split between the Panthers (10) and Patriots (one), will debut on the show tomorrow when First Take heads to Tennessee State University for a live broadcast.
The first player selected in the 2011 NFL Draft after winning the BCS National Championship and the Heisman Trophy in 2010, 35-year-old Newton has been dipping his toe into the media waters since his playing career ended a few years ago and was hosting his popular 4th and One podcast prior to signing with ESPN. Perhaps he still will.
“I’ve always brought passion and energy into everything I do and that won’t change at ESPN," Newton, a native of Georgia who is still beloved in Charlotte, said. "I’m looking forward to the opportunity to share my perspective and go toe-to-toe with the best in the business. Fans can expect the same intensity I brought to the field, along with real talk, bold takes, and good fun.”
First Take airs weekdays from 10 a.m. – Noon ET on ESPN. Get your breakfast popcorn ready.
MORE TOP STORIES From the Big Lead
MLB/SPORTS MEDIA: May the Costas-Darling memes never end
NFL: Potential landing spots for Davante Adams
NBA: Bronny haters missing the mark
MLB/SPORTS MEDIA: Division Series ratings bonanza