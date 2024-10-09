MLB Playoffs: The Bob Costas-Ron Darling memes are going wild
It happens every October, like a rite of autumn. Baseball's local television broadcasters take a vacation. The national broadcasters step in. The tone of the live game commentary changes — at least in markets where the broadcasters aren't afraid to display some partisanship to the team that signs their paychecks.
Boog Sciambi spelled it out perfectly during a recent Wild Card broadcast on ESPN.
“This is the time of the year the national guys come in. We are, of course, rooting against your favorite team," Sciambi said. "Both teams. That's usually the way people take it."
These playoffs have been no exception. The games have generally been good, the tension high. Fan partisanship has reached a fever pitch, while the national broadcasters — who haven't been following the teams on the field with the same dedication as the local guys — invariably fail to match the emotion of the fanbase.
While you don't have to look far to find this dynamic play out on social media, one Division Series broadcast crew in particular has gotten the most attention for its particular brand of commentary.
Bob Costas and Ron Darling are handling the New York Yankees-Kansas City Royals series for TBS. The series will resume Wednesday night in Kansas City, tied 1-1. The two don't work together most of the year. Some might say that's served as a lesson in contrasts.
The memes exaggerating Costas' erudite (if sometimes droll) narration with Darling's pithy (if sometimes wonky) observations have been epic. Behold:
To be clear, this isn't a new bit. Here's one from two years ago:
For whatever reason, people are having more fun with the meme this year. It's been a fun sideshow to a fun postseason.
