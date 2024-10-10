College Football 2024: Best uniform combinations of Week 7
By Tyler Reed
How does one say this without crying? We are halfway through most college football team's schedules. Take a moment, breathe. However, we must march forward and squeeze every ounce of energy out of the rest of the season that we can.
We need to continue looking at the positive aspects of this delicate situation. It is time for a weekly look at some of the top uniform combinations in the country. Week 7 is bringing the heat with a lot of great looks.
Country Roads, That's My Home
Growing up on the Kentucky-West Virginia border, coal mining was and is a way of life for a lot of people in the area. West Virginia is bringing out the Coal Rush look this weekend to honor those who sacrifice a lot to keep the lights on.
I don't say a lot of good things about WVU, but this is one of the best uniform combinations of the entire season.
RELATED: Heisman Trophy updated betting odds: Ashton Jeanty, learn the name
Get To Stompin'
The Air Force brings the heat each and every week they step on the field, and Week 7 is no different. The all-white top and pants with the blue dome should already have New Mexico in fear. This look has me ready to blast the Nellyville album all weekend long.
Back In Black
The Oregon Ducks are in the biggest matchup of the week when they take on the Ohio State Buckeyes. Unfortunately for Ohio State, the Ducks are dressing for a funeral. The all-black look is meant to strike fear in the Buckeyes. Will it work?
I Only Have Eyes For You
The day has finally come! Tonight, Western Kentucky will be bringing the Big Red helmet to the field as they take on UTEP. Everything about this look screams that the Hilltoppers believe they are above everyone, and they would be correct.
MORE TOP STORIES From the Big Lead
MLB/SPORTS MEDIA: May the Costas-Darling memes never end
NFL: Potential landing spots for Davante Adams
NBA: Bronny haters missing the mark
MLB/SPORTS MEDIA: Division Series ratings bonanza