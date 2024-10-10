Top center targets for the Knicks in wake of Mitchell Robinson injury news
By Max Weisman
It's a good thing the New York Knicks traded for Karl-Anthony Towns. ESPN Senior NBA Insider Shams Charania reported on Thursday that Knicks center Mitchell Robinson will be out for the remainder of 2024, shrinking the Knicks center depth for at least the first two-and-a-half months of the season.
New York lost center Isaiah Hartenstein in free agency this offseason. Hartenstein signed a three-year $87 million deal with the Oklahoma City Thunder, marking the Thunder's largest free-agency contract. With Robinson on the sidelines, other centers on the Knicks roster include Precious Achiuwa, Jericho Sims and Ariel Hukporti.
If the Knicks are looking to add more center depth to their roster, they'll need to do so via trade, and fast. The start of the 2024-25 NBA season is on October 22. Other than adding depth to their team, the Knicks adding another center could allow them to occasionally play Towns at power forward, putting a bigger lineup out on the court.
Charlotte Hornets center Nick Richards is an enticing candidate for a trade, and the Knicks have already shown interest in the big man. The Athletic's James Edwards III reported back in September that Richards had already been on the Knicks' radar before they traded for Towns. Richards averaged 9.7 points, 8.0 rebounds and 1.1 blocks per game in 51 starts and 67 appearances in 2024. His role would be reduced a bit, coming off the bench in New York.
RELATED: Stephen A. Smith lost it after learning of big Knicks news
New York may also want to move from one Isaiah to another. Pistons center Isaiah Stewart is another candidate for the Knicks backup center role with Robinson out. While Stewart doesn't protect the rim as well as Robinson does, averaging 6.6 rebounds and less than a block per game in 2024, he provides an offensive boost. He averaged 10.9 points per game a season ago and made 1.5 three-pointers per game. With Stewart in the lineup, the Knicks could move Towns to the four and spread the floor offensively, getting Towns easier drives to the basket. Stewart played in only 46 games in 2024.
Of course, the Knicks could stay pat and play Achiuwa at center when Towns is on the bench, but can they afford to do that for the entirety of the time Robinson is out? Only time will tell.
MORE TOP STORIES From the Big Lead
MLB/SPORTS MEDIA: May the Costas-Darling memes never end
NFL: Potential landing spots for Davante Adams
NBA: Bronny haters missing the mark
MLB/SPORTS MEDIA: Division Series ratings bonanza